heat of the week
Audio
OkayAfrica
May. 21, 2020 11:38AM EST
Youtube

Bella Alubo "Loneliest Girl in the World"

The 9 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Davido, Kwesta, Mulatu Astatke, Bella Alubo, Hugh Masekela and more.

Every week, we highlight the cream of the crop in music through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Check out all of OkayAfrica's playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

DMW 'Mafa Mafa' feat. Davido, The Flowolf, Peruzzi & Dremo

Davido, Peruzzi, Dremo and The Flowolf dropped the track "Mafa Mafa" a few months back. The Nigerian artists have now released the accompanying visuals for the collaborative track which was produced by Davido's DMW record label. "Mafa Mafa" is the first official single of the year from DMW. The song sees the artists dropping rap verses back and forth in Yoruba with "Mafa" loosely translating to "Don't pull it." Produced by the talented Nakademus and directed by Director Q, the music video itself is a straightforward one that sees the artists doing their thing and having a ton of fun while they're at it.

Find out more

Big Zulu 'Ama Million Remix' feat. Kwesta ,YoungstaCPT, MusiholiQ & Zakwe

Earlier this year, Big Zulu released the remix to his 2019 Cassper Nyovest-assisted single "Ama Million." Today, the rapper from the KZN province, shared the visuals for the remix which features Kwesta, YoungstaCPT, Zakwe and Musiholiq who sings the hook. Sticking to the song's concept of dripping like a millionaire, the music video showcases the rappers' personal style sense. Big Zulu sticks to his trademark Zulu look which is characterized by Brentwood pants, Omega sandals and thin gold chains. Zakwe spots the same look, but with fitting subtlety.

Find out more

Bella Alubo 'Loneliest Girl in the World'

Bella Alubo comes through with the perfect quarantine jam in the shape of "Loneliest Girl in the World," the lead single from Red Hot's upcoming compilation Kele•le. The new compilation "aims to empower young female artists to lead the conversation around the artist's response to COVID-19 in the Global South," a press statement explains. The animated video for "Loneliest Girl in the World" is a captivating experience that follows Bella dancing, scrolling through her phone and doing yoga alone in her room underneath Tiwa Savage and Solange posters.

Find out more

Mulatu Astatke & Black Jesus Experience 'Lijay'

The legendary Mulatu Astatke blends his Ethio-jazz with the Melbourne-based group Black Jesus Experience's grooves on the new 9-track album, To Know Without Knowing, which was recorded between Addis Ababa and Melbourne. "Lijay," a standout from the record, is a tribute to a mother's love. Meaning child in Amharic ("Lij"), the track is an infectious mix of Lijay of funk guitar riffs and reggae grooves.

Find out more

Hugh Masekela 'Tonwship Grooves'

The Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation and Universal Music (South Africa) released Township Grooves, a new compilation album by Hugh Masekela on Friday, 16 May, which could have been the late jazz legend's 81st birthday. The songs on Township Grooves were picked from various albums released between 1965 and 1974. Bra Hugh's nephew Mabusha Masekela was largely involved in putting together Township Grooves. The project consists of songs such as "Sharpeville," "Vuca," "Grazing in the Grass" and a 1965 live rendition of "U-Dwi" among other gems. The release acts as a time capsule as it captures a period in Bra Hugh's life in which his music was meeting different influences as he found himself settling in places like London and New York.

Find out more

MUT4Y & ELHI 'Feelin U'

MUT4Y—one half of Legendury Beatz duo who've produced hits for Wizkid, J Balvin x Bad Bunny and many more—recently dropped his latest EP, EU4RIA, which sees him collaborating with rising mellow-pop act, ELHI. The pair have now shared the new visualizer for EP standout "Feelin U" which you can check out above.

Find out more

Groupe RTD 'The Dancing Devils of Djibouti'

Ostinato Records presents what they call "the first ever international album to emerge from Djibouti" from Groupe RTD, one of East Africa's best kept secrets. Get into The Dancing Devils of Djibouti.

Find out more

Joya Mooi 'Hold You Tight'

Amsterdam-based artist Joya Mooi shares her latest single, "Hold You Tight." The reflective song, produced by Blazehoven, is a soothing mix of soul sounds and ambient R&B complete with pensive lyrics and an infectious hook. It sees Mooi musing on past trust issues, self-perception and the outcomes of unhealthy relationships. "Fortunately I'm now in a phase where I really trust positive things will come to me. And that I deserve all the things that I work for," she tells OkayAfrica. "But that wasn't always the case. In 'Hold You Tight' I really wanted to connect my past self with the circumstances that life used to put me in."

Find out more

Davido Ft. Shizzi & Wale 'Won Le Ba'

Nigerian producer Shizzi has just dropped his first official single of the year titled "Won Le Ba". The laid-back track features Nigerian superstar Davido and American-Nigerian rapper Wale. With artists such as these, its unsurprising that the number is a collaborative hit you'll have stuck on repeat.

Find out more

Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.


From Your Site Articles
songs you need to hear this week african music afrobeats heat of the week
News Brief

Davido, Tiwa Savage and Mr Eazi Cover Billboard Magazine

The Nigerian stars are part of a new cover story on Africa Now.

Davido, Tiwa Savage, and Mr Eazi are the subject of Billboard magazine's latest cover story, Africa Now.

The new Billboard story, titled 'This Isn't a Fad': Three of Africa's Biggest Stars on Making the Industry Come to Them, states that the "next musical revolution is brewing in Africa."

The story, written by Gail Mitchell, features interviews Tiwa Savage, Davido, and Mr Eazi, which were all done in a video conference call.

The article sees the Nigerian stars addressing topics like life under quarantine (Davido mentions his fiancée recovering from the virus), the dollar amounts they're now making as artists, the differences between major label & independent routes, "afrobeats" as a category, and the factors that have played a part in the music industry's investment in Africa.

"People just need to get on the train. This isn't a fad. With 1.2 billion people, we're not going anywhere anytime soon. We're here to stay," Tiwa Savage mentions in the piece.

The story features photography by Lakin Ogunbanwo and Seye Isikalu, and styling by Daniel Obasi and Quinton Faulkner.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Watch 2Baba and Tiwa Savage Perform Each Other's Songs In This 'XSwitch Challenge'

Check out these delightful covers from the Nigerian superstars.