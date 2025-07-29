The Best Afrobeats Songs Right Now: July 2025 Edition

Afrobeats continues to maintain its impressive mid-year momentum. With the start of the year deemed too slow by some observers, since June, we’ve witnessed a steady influx of releases and exciting moments, proving that African music will always testify to the vivacious throb of Black life.

This month, we’ve witnessed a vivid rendering of our musical range as Afrobeats artists continue to tweak their sound and perceptions. From the infusion of rap into a pop-laden atmosphere to the continued relevance of log drums, this month has showcased a lot of good Afrobeats music. This has come not only from genre-bending new voices but also from established practitioners in the form, giving a multilayered balance to the collection of Afrobeats songs we have here.

Without much ado, these are the best Afrobeats playlists for the month.

Ayra Starr – “Hot Body” After recently signing to Roc Nation, there’s undeniable motion around Ayra Starr right now. From being announced as a Global Citizen performer to winning the Best International Act at the BET, the Nigerian artist is sailing on the coast of long-overdue recognition. “Hot Body” carries a lot of that perspective in her greatness, even though it subverts the attention to the physical plane, a stand-in for natural endowment and discipline, as has been related in the songs of Ayra. With a sizzling drum pattern and chopped vocals at the base, it’s a compact record that doesn’t sacrifice its structure, instead using Ayra’s vocal strengths as a viable compass towards it.

Asake & Tiakola – “BADMAN GANGSTA” The freewheeling flows of Asake have always shown great adaptability. Whether on amapiano-streaked records or stripped-down sonics, like his latest “BADMAN GANGSTA,” he remains the trusted performer. A showcase of his recent aesthetic choices, it’s a remarkable song that showcases what the singer considers his defining traits. Floating notes and the chill drums provide a luxuriant backdrop, one that’s massively exploited by Tiakola, whose French-delivered verse almost becomes a show-stealing moment. It's quite a seamless collaboration, offering an exciting glimpse into the next phase of Asake’s thrilling artistry.

Tyla & Wizkid – “DYNAMITE” Although Tyla has often stated that she belongs to the amapiano scene, there’s an audible element of Afrobeats in her musical makeup. Nowhere is this more apparent than on “DYNAMITE,” a standout record from her recent EP, WWP (We Wanna Party). Going back and forth with one of the movement’s icons, Wizkid, we hear a Tyla whose vocals remain ever-pristine, working the sensual element to the typical vibes Wiz brings to a song. The result is a collaboration that feels true to itself, rather than any other metric. This sensibility might be influenced by the fact that both stars, as Tyla revealed, recorded the song sometime in 2022, when she was relatively new to the industry.

Burna Boy – “Love” “Na who love me I go love,” sings Burna Boy on one of the standouts from his somewhat divisive No Sign of Weakness album. Recalling the tender, humanist perspective of “Common Person,” the artist encourages the world to love those who’ve shown affection in return, reserving their best energy for these people. As one who’s publicly contended with the emotional touchpoints of being a celebrity, it’s a message that only Burna could have delivered with such balance. Even the laid-back production works in tandem with the gentle yet poignant tone of the record, elevating it into one of the superstar’s most memorable showcases this year.

Blaqbonez – “Go Crazy” At the height of an online tiff that seemed to pit him against ODUMODUBLVCK, Blaqbonez released “Go Crazy,” an uptempo record stacked with subliminals and impeccable showmanship. Right from the charged atmosphere of the synths to the intricately woven bars of Blaq, he audibly takes the title seriously, going crazy to prove that he is indeed a worthy member of Afrobeats' new wave. Those who’ve known Blaqbonez through his projects know an artist who’s able to ride a wave smoothly, and triumphantly emerging from this song, he sets up his forthcoming project, No Excuses.

Gyakie – “Unconditional” Wielding one of the most unique voices in Afrobeats, there’s a sensuous thrill Gyakie brings to every record. “Unconditional” works up an impressive emotional angle, as she asks for love while reiterating that the other person doesn’t have to pay, since mutual effort is the currency of desire. Almost siren-like in its overtones, it’s a finely wrought record that achieves its appeal through the seamless blending of Gyakie’s vocals into the log drum-laden production, a touch of vibrance that is perfectly matched by the softness of her delivery.

KiDi, Olivetheboy & KOJO BLAK – “Gymnastic” On this remarkable three-way record, we get a stirring demonstration of Ghanaian pop’s appeal. The trio of KiDi, Olivetheboy, and KOJO BLAK know how to deliver strong emotional records, utilizing a shared understanding of R&B in their vision. “Gymnastic” benefits from this united perspective, as they all thrill with longing for the woman of their heart. Quite the evocative number, its desire for sustained romance is a theme that Afropop has consistently offered. Still, with these melodies now delivered, the canon of its recent songs has to be reorganized, now featuring the fine synthesis of form and feeling realized here.

Chella – “Loyal” Boasting one of the biggest Afrobeats songs this year with “My Darling,” Chella is proving himself to be a generational talent. There are many things to admire about his latest record, “Loyal,” from its supercharged production to the joyous vibe of the melodies. As one gleans from his yet-slim but outstanding catalogue, Chella’s artistry thrives on storytelling and melodies, both elements that are present here. Even in the midst of so much happening beneath the beat, the notes, and the variations in drum progression, the artist remains in brilliant charge, conducting the atmosphere into a dance-ready one that makes this another potential smash hit.

Sarkodie – “Lavida Loca” feat. Lasmid Whenever Sarkodie creates music with a singer, he evokes strong emotions from the collaboration. “Lavida Loca” skates with that assurance of vision, a crispy-produced single that makes good on his trademark flytalk. Painting opulent images alongside the promise of being a true lover, Lasmid's vocal presence elevates the listening experience. It’s an emotive song that hits at the core of one’s affection, realized from the tender atmosphere that both artists create with their unique signatures.