DJ Maphorisa Brings Amapiano Heat as Mainland Block Party Returns to NYC

Fresh off the buzz from Odumodublvck’s headline performance at Mainland Block Party’s 2025 New York debut, the Lagos-born cultural collective is back with its second U.S. showcase on August 15 in collaboration with OkayAfrica. This time, the spotlight falls on South African producer, DJ, and cultural powerhouse DJ Maphorisa.

DJ Maphorisa kicked off 2025 with “Ngibolekeni,” an all-star collaboration featuring Scotts Maphuma, Leemckrazy, Blxckie, Pcee, and others. The track reaffirmed his ear for pairing distinctive voices with cutting-edge Amapiano production. In March, he and frequent collaborator Xduppy put their spin on Odeal’s “Blame U,” before closing the month with their ambitious joint double-album, Ngomoya and Rough Dance. The former leans into melodic, spiritual Amapiano, while the latter taps into gritty, bass-heavy dancefloor energy – two contrasting but complementary statements on the genre’s scope.

As one half of the Scorpion Kings with Kabza De Small, Maphorisa was instrumental in taking Amapiano from South African dance floors to the global stage. Their self-titled album in 2019 was a turning point for the genre’s mainstream breakthrough, cementing the duo as its most prolific champions. Now, they’re preparing for what could be their most ambitious live performance yet: Scorpion Kings Live with Friends, taking over Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on 29 August 2025. The event is expected to draw more than 50,000 fans for a night that celebrates the continued expansion of Amapiano.