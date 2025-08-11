DJ Maphorisa Brings Amapiano Heat as Mainland Block Party Returns to NYC
The Lagos-born street party collective joins forces with the South African hitmaker for round two of its U.S. takeover.
Fresh off the buzz from Odumodublvck’s headline performance at Mainland Block Party’s 2025 New York debut, the Lagos-born cultural collective is back with its second U.S. showcase on August 15 in collaboration with OkayAfrica. This time, the spotlight falls on South African producer, DJ, and cultural powerhouse DJ Maphorisa.
DJ Maphorisa kicked off 2025 with “Ngibolekeni,” an all-star collaboration featuring Scotts Maphuma, Leemckrazy, Blxckie, Pcee, and others. The track reaffirmed his ear for pairing distinctive voices with cutting-edge Amapiano production. In March, he and frequent collaborator Xduppy put their spin on Odeal’s “Blame U,” before closing the month with their ambitious joint double-album, Ngomoya and Rough Dance. The former leans into melodic, spiritual Amapiano, while the latter taps into gritty, bass-heavy dancefloor energy – two contrasting but complementary statements on the genre’s scope.
As one half of the Scorpion Kings with Kabza De Small, Maphorisa was instrumental in taking Amapiano from South African dance floors to the global stage. Their self-titled album in 2019 was a turning point for the genre’s mainstream breakthrough, cementing the duo as its most prolific champions. Now, they’re preparing for what could be their most ambitious live performance yet: Scorpion Kings Live with Friends, taking over Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on 29 August 2025. The event is expected to draw more than 50,000 fans for a night that celebrates the continued expansion of Amapiano.
DJ Maphorisa’s influence extends far beyond Amapiano. Over a career spanning more than a decade, he has been the sonic architect behind some of Africa’s biggest hits, shaping the sound of his group Uhuru, producing for Wizkid (“In My Bed”), Kwesta (“Ngud’”), and even co-producing Drake’s global smash “One Dance.” His ability to move seamlessly between genres – whether it's gqom, trap, Afrobeats, or Amapiano – has kept him at the forefront of the continent's evolving sound.
Mainland Block Party is known for curating unforgettable street parties that spotlight African creativity, and their U.S. events channel the same raw, electric, eclectic energy that made them Lagos legends. Paired with Maphorisa’s genre-blurring mastery of the turntables, their second New York showcase promises to be a notable moment in the ongoing conversation between dance music cultures on the continent and the diaspora.
