The 9 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month (July)
Featuring Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Niniola, Rema and more.
Here are the Nigerian tracks we had on repeat in the month of July.
WizKid 'Smile' ft. H.E.R.
Nigerian musical heavyweight Wizkid released "Smile" featuring Grammy award winning US singer/songwriter H.E.R. The track coos sounds of unconditional love and the things we do for it. It features Wizkid and H.E.R. going in over an infectious beat. This comes as Wizkid fans await the release of his delayed fourth album, Made in Lagos. "Smile" follows Wizkid's latest release Soundman Vol. 1 EP, which came out late last year and featured the likes of Chronixx, DJ Tunez and more.
Tiwa Savage 'Dangerous Love'
"Dangerous Love" is a signature Tiwa Savage number with elements of R&B and Afrobeats seamlessly coming together for a mellow and straight-up enjoyable track. The sensual music video also dropped just a week ago and clocked over 1 million views on YouTube in just 5 days—a true testament to the viral nature of the hit. The recent "Dangerous Love (Amapiano Remix)" features South African talents DJ Ganyani and De Mogul while the "Dangerous Love (Born In Soweto Remix)" features De Mthuda.
Adekunle Gold feat. Nailah Blackman 'AG Baby'
Adekunle Gold is back with his third single of the year, "AG Baby" to the delight of many of his fans. The single features singer Naila Blackman on the hook, and a pulsating, dance-worthy beat. Production is from TMXO. It's his latest single since the explosive "Something Different." It's been an eventful year for the artist, who hinted at the release of his upcoming album earlier this week, writing: "I want to brag about my album so much. But no be my lifestyle lol," on twitter. It looks like we can also expect a music video for "AG Baby," to drop soon, as the artist shared a clip of a visual, which he says will be premiering on Triller.
Niniola 'Addicted'
Niniola comes through with the addictive new single and lyric video for "Addicted," the latest taste from her upcoming sophomore album, Colours and Sounds, dropping in September. Niniola is set free offer this head-nodding beat, produced by longtime collaborator Sarz. "'Addicted' is about searching for a long-lost love," mentions Niniola. "Having a crazy addiction to love."
Rema 'Woman'
The highly-buzzing Rema continues to shine with "Woman," his latest single which topped off three consecutive weeks of new releases and his naming as Apple Music's Up Next artist. The young artist has become one of the leading voices of the new Nigerian generation since the release of his debut Rema EP and subsequent Bad Commando EP.
Patoranking 'Abule'
Patoranking is back with his latest single "Abule," ahead of the release of his forthcoming album Three. The afro-dancehall artist's latest is "a celebration of his Lagos neighborhood, Ebute Metta, and of hoods worldwide," which premiered via Beats 1 Radio with Ebro. The song's upbeat production and catchy hook make for easy summer listening. It's a dancehall-inspired track with an afrobeats twist, which has become the singer's signature sound. He wants fans to follow in his lead of representing for his community, by creating custom graphics of their own "ends" via a newly launched site.
DJ Tunez & Wizkid 'Cool Me Down'
Wizkid and DJ Tunez are back again. The frequent collaborators reunite for their latest track "Cool Me Down," and it doesn't disappoint. "Cool Me Down," is a mellow, yet dance-worthy track, which sees Wizkid dropping cheeky lyrics over breezy production. The track has us reminiscing about summer outings.
DJ Spinall 'Everytime' ft. Kranium
DJ Spinall connects with dancehall heavyweight Kranium for this mid-tempo groove "Everytime." The new single is accompanied by a music video that emphasizes the sultry tone of the song. "I have to listen to everything," Spinall mentions of the collaboration. "Music is universal; you can create whatever you can create. My inspiration comes from everything, and of course, Kranium is one of the artists I respect, and it's been a great pleasure working with him. Now we got a single together, which we hope that it captures your heart every time."
Ecool, Mayorkun, Zlatan, Dremo "ONOME"
Davido's official DJ, ECool, returned with his latest single "Onome" and accompanying visualizer video. He recruits Dremo, Zlatan & Mayorkun for this fun jam.
