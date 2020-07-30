heat of the month
Audio
OkayAfrica
Jul. 30, 2020 01:19PM EST
Photo courtesy of Universal Music.

Tiwa Savage.

The 9 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month (July)

Featuring Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Niniola, Rema and more.

Here are the Nigerian tracks we had on repeat in the month of July.

Follow our NAIJA HITS playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.


WizKid 'Smile' ft. H.E.R.

Nigerian musical heavyweight Wizkid released "Smile" featuring Grammy award winning US singer/songwriter H.E.R. The track coos sounds of unconditional love and the things we do for it. It features Wizkid and H.E.R. going in over an infectious beat. This comes as Wizkid fans await the release of his delayed fourth album, Made in Lagos. "Smile" follows Wizkid's latest release Soundman Vol. 1 EP, which came out late last year and featured the likes of Chronixx, DJ Tunez and more.

Find out more

Tiwa Savage 'Dangerous Love'

"Dangerous Love" is a signature Tiwa Savage number with elements of R&B and Afrobeats seamlessly coming together for a mellow and straight-up enjoyable track. The sensual music video also dropped just a week ago and clocked over 1 million views on YouTube in just 5 days—a true testament to the viral nature of the hit. The recent "Dangerous Love (Amapiano Remix)" features South African talents DJ Ganyani and De Mogul while the "Dangerous Love (Born In Soweto Remix)" features De Mthuda.

Find out more

Adekunle Gold feat. Nailah Blackman 'AG Baby'

Adekunle Gold is back with his third single of the year, "AG Baby" to the delight of many of his fans. The single features singer Naila Blackman on the hook, and a pulsating, dance-worthy beat. Production is from TMXO. It's his latest single since the explosive "Something Different." It's been an eventful year for the artist, who hinted at the release of his upcoming album earlier this week, writing: "I want to brag about my album so much. But no be my lifestyle lol," on twitter. It looks like we can also expect a music video for "AG Baby," to drop soon, as the artist shared a clip of a visual, which he says will be premiering on Triller.

Find out more

Niniola 'Addicted'

Niniola comes through with the addictive new single and lyric video for "Addicted," the latest taste from her upcoming sophomore album, Colours and Sounds, dropping in September. Niniola is set free offer this head-nodding beat, produced by longtime collaborator Sarz. "'Addicted' is about searching for a long-lost love," mentions Niniola. "Having a crazy addiction to love."

Find out more

Rema 'Woman'

The highly-buzzing Rema continues to shine with "Woman," his latest single which topped off three consecutive weeks of new releases and his naming as Apple Music's Up Next artist. The young artist has become one of the leading voices of the new Nigerian generation since the release of his debut Rema EP and subsequent Bad Commando EP.

Find out more

Patoranking 'Abule'

Patoranking is back with his latest single "Abule," ahead of the release of his forthcoming album Three. The afro-dancehall artist's latest is "a celebration of his Lagos neighborhood, Ebute Metta, and of hoods worldwide," which premiered via Beats 1 Radio with Ebro. The song's upbeat production and catchy hook make for easy summer listening. It's a dancehall-inspired track with an afrobeats twist, which has become the singer's signature sound. He wants fans to follow in his lead of representing for his community, by creating custom graphics of their own "ends" via a newly launched site.

Find out more

DJ Tunez & Wizkid 'Cool Me Down'

Wizkid and DJ Tunez are back again. The frequent collaborators reunite for their latest track "Cool Me Down," and it doesn't disappoint. "Cool Me Down," is a mellow, yet dance-worthy track, which sees Wizkid dropping cheeky lyrics over breezy production. The track has us reminiscing about summer outings.

Find out more

DJ Spinall 'Everytime' ft. Kranium

DJ Spinall connects with dancehall heavyweight Kranium for this mid-tempo groove "Everytime." The new single is accompanied by a music video that emphasizes the sultry tone of the song. "I have to listen to everything," Spinall mentions of the collaboration. "Music is universal; you can create whatever you can create. My inspiration comes from everything, and of course, Kranium is one of the artists I respect, and it's been a great pleasure working with him. Now we got a single together, which we hope that it captures your heart every time."

Find out more

Ecool, Mayorkun, Zlatan, Dremo "ONOME"

Davido's official DJ, ECool, returned with his latest single "Onome" and accompanying visualizer video. He recruits Dremo, Zlatan & Mayorkun for this fun jam.

Find out more

Follow our NAIJA HITS playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.


From Your Site Articles
nigeria nigerian songs nigerian music afrobeats heat of the month
Popular

Ami Faku's 'Ubuhle Bakho' Certified Platinum

Ami Faku continues to reach new heights with her debut album 'Imali'.

Ami Faku recently rocked social media with news that "Ubuhle Bakho" has reached platinum status. The star tweeted a glowing image of herself with the framed platinum disc and a caption thanking her followers. "Ubuhle Bakho" is originally dedicated to good men, a positive message in a time when gender-based violence is on the rise during the lockdown. The single raked over one million views on Youtube and also saw a popular jazz remake. This is another milestone in a string of accolades for Imali after it bagged three SAMAs earlier in the year.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

The 7 ​Best East African Songs of the Month (July)

Featuring Vinka, Harmonize, Maya Amolo, Zuchu and more.