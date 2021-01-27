heat of the month
Music
OkayAfrica
Jan. 27, 2021 01:11PM EST
Image courtesy of the artist.

Ayra Starr.

The 9 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month (January)

Featuring Ayra Starr, Reekado Banks x Tiwa Savage, Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Joeboy, Yung L, Buju and more

Here are the best, and most noteworthy, Nigerian tracks we had on repeat in the first month of 2021.

Follow our NAIJA HITS playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Ayra Starr 'Away'

The newest Mavin Records signee Ayra Starr is fresh out of the gate and already getting tongues wagging. The 19-year-old has released her self-titled debut EP, starting with head bopper "Away." Born in Benin and raised between Cotonou and Lagos, Nigeria, Starr's sound allows her versatility and distinctive styles to take center stage. The introductory "Away" is a pulsating, hip-grinding track that re-explores what typically makes up a break-up song.

Reekado Banks & Tiwa Savage 'Speak To Me'

Watch the Official Video for Speak To Me by Reekado Banks and Tiwa Savage from the EP, Off The Record, Directed by Adasa Cookey and Starring Bright O and Wat...

Femi Kuti 'As We Struggle Everyday'

Femi Kuti shares his new single, "As We Struggle Everyday," the latest drop from the upcoming double album Legacy +, a joint endeavor with his son Made Kuti. "As We Struggle Everyday" is a politically-charged afrobeat tune about people having the voting power to hold their 'leaders' accountable, but often failing to do so. Throughout the song, Femi sings "As we struggle everyday We try to find a better way See these leaders wey suppose jail Na him my people dem dey hail."

YUNG L 'Yaadman (Intro)'

Nigeria's Yung L delivers the new single and music video for "Yaadman," an addictive and energetic dancehall track built on slick guitars and heavy beats. It comes paired with the striking visuals directed by TG Omori. "Yaadman (Intro)" is the first track on Yung L's upcoming album, Yaadman Kingsize. Get into the vibes above.

Buju 'So Lovely'

Buju had a strong showing last year signing to Burna Boy's Spaceship Records and dropping the "Lenu" remix, which made it as one of our Best Nigerian Songs of 2020. He now returns in full force with the new single and music video for "So Lovely," another highly-captivating afro-fusion affair.

WizKid 'Ginger' ft. Burna Boy

Wizkid dropped the new music video for one of his many Made In Lagos highlights, "Ginger," featuring the added superstar power of Burna Boy. The two Nigerian heavyweights keep things stylish as always in the new striking new Meji Alabi-directed music video. "Ginger" was picked as one of our Best Nigerian Songs of 2020.

Joeboy 'Lonely'

Nigerian artist Joeboy has dropped the visuals for his latest track "Lonely". The new song features on his upcoming debut album Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic. In "Lonely", Joeboy tells the story of two neighbours who are interested in one another and neither want to be lonely nor apart from one another. The music video, which was shot in Lagos by Nigerian director, Adetula "KingTula" Adebowale, tells this story well with the couple eventually linking up and giving the audience a generally happy ending.

Nao 'Antidote' ft. Adekunle Gold

British singer Nao dropped her fresh single "Antidote" featuring Nigerian artist Adekunle Gold. The release of the single is accompanied by mesmerising visuals in which both Nao and Adekunle celebrate their beautiful baby daughters. The infectious single follows Nao's official 2018 album titled Saturn.

BwoiiDaas 'Radar Remix' ft. Amaarae

Nigerian-born alté breed Mark Daso Mina, best known for his stage name Bwoiidaas, has released the remix of his debut single "Radar" featuring Ghanaian-American singer/songwriter Amaarae. The 26-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer's "Radar" paints a story about a prince who finds peace, love, and comfort in the arms of a witch who has lived in the forest all her life.

nigeria nigerian music nigerian songs afrobeats heat of the month
News Brief
Podcast cover art.

Bobi Wine's Release Detailed in Latest Episode of 'The Messenger'

Trauma is the topic on the podcast's latest episode: "The Ballot or The Bullet."

The latest episode of The Messenger is something to behold.

Created by Sudanese-American rapper Bas, The Messenger throws the spotlight on the thunderous circumstances many African countries face, with a close focus on Ugandan politician Bobi Wine.

In his most recent traumatic experience, Wine and his wife Barbara Itungo Kyagulanyi were released from a nearly two-week military house arrest following the ruling of a Ugandan court. Keeping up with current events and circumstances that Wine finds himself in, the latest episode of the podcast recounts the traumatic events that led to Wine's very public abuse and eventual house arrest.

Upon his release, Wine spoke with The Messenger and had this to say, "I want to remind the world that we went in this election knowing how corrupt the staff of the electoral commission is. We saw this through the campaign and the world saw how much was oppressed, how biased and one sided the electoral commission was, and how much it was in the full grip of General Museveni. And therefore we are going to test every legal test, we shall take every legal test. We shall take every legal step. And indeed we shall take every moral and morally proactive, nonviolent, but legal and peaceful step to see that we liberate ourselves. The struggle has not ended. It is just beginning."

Listen to Episode 7 of The Messenger here.

