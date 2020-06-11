heat of the week
Audio
Jun. 11, 2020 04:17PM EST
Mr Eazi.

Mr Eazi One Day You Will Understand EP cover.

The 10 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Adekunle Gold, Sauti Sol, Mr Eazi, Efya x Tiwa Savage, Nasty C x T.I., Nana Fofie and more.

Every week, we highlight the cream of the crop in music through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Sauti Sol 'Midnight Train'

Kenyan Afro-pop sensations Sauti Sol recently released their highly-anticipated album Midnight Train. The 13-tack project features the likes of India Arie, Soweto Gospel Choir, Sho Madjozi and Black Motion. The album is a follow-up to their 2019 album Afrikan Sauce which featured collaborations with Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Vanessa Mdee, Nyashinski and several others.

Mr Eazi 'One Day You Will Understand' EP

Mr Eazi has just dropped his latest project, a four-track EP which features C Natty and King Promise on separate tracks. The EP, titled One Day You Will Understand, involved several prolific producers including Blaq Jerzee, Nons Amadi, Legendury Beatz and Guiltybeatz and is the official follow-up project to Mr Eazi's 2018 release, Life is Eazi: Vol 2.

Art Melody 'Gomdé'

Burkinabé rapper Art Melody has shared a new album, Football Club Paysan, which showcases his blend of '90s-era hip-hop, electronic elements and the blues over production from Redrum, Form and Afrikan Sciences. Standout track "Gomdé" is well-worth your time, a great pairing of blues guitar riffs and Art Melody's inimitable vocal delivery.

Nasty C & T.I. 'They Don't'

Since January of 2019, it's been public knowledge that Nasty C and T.I. had some work in the pipeline. Titled "They Don't," the song by the two rappers addresses the ongoing police brutality that has for years been specifically targeted at black people. Nasty C handles the song's melodic hook, singing: "I can only imagine the pain and the grief/from the innocent mothers with all the shit they had to see/ when you lose the ones you love to the fuckin' police /it cuts deep."

Adekunle Gold 'Something Different'

Nigerian artist Adekunle Gold has just released a music video for his hit single "Something Different." The song released in May and has been received well by listeners, with it having been the most-streamed track in his home country of Nigeria, as well as reaching #1 on Apple Music's 'Africa Now' playlist. The track, produced by Blaise Beatz, gives his fans the usual blend of alternative, afropop and jazzy elements. This seems fitting as we wait excitedly for his highly anticipated third album, Afro Pop.

DJ Spinall 'Tonight'

Nigeria's DJ Spinall comes through with head-nodding new single "Tonight," featuring buzzing new name Omah Lay. The smooth and addictive track, produced by Spinall and featuring Omah Lay's vocals, is about enjoying things in life to make the most out of negative moments.

Nana Fofie 'Yeno Ntem'

Dutch-Ghanaian singer Nana Fofie shares the new single and video for "Yeno Ntem," produced by WillyBeatz & VianeyOJ. The uplifting track's new video, directed by Nana Fofie and Seretse Fulani, follows the singer to a joy-filled house party. Check it out above.

Poirier & Flavia Coelho 'Café Com Leite'

Montreal-based producer Poirier drops the calming, beat-driven "Café Com Leite," featuring the Paris-based Brazilian singer Flavia Coelho. The producer mentions: "it's a love song about differences, the coffee mixed with milk being a metaphor. It's been ages that I wanted to do a song like that, soft and charming. Some hints of bossa nova too, which is something I never did before." The track is the first single from Poirier's Soft Power album.

Efya Ft Tiwa Savage 'THE ONE'

Star Ghanaian songstress Efya Nokturnal and Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage have joined forces on a new track titled 'The One'. This comes as Efya's second single released so far in 2020. The feel good song brings feelings of summer and first crushes, with producer BlaqJerzee bringing in the heat with head bouncing, hip swaying beats. "I was recording at dawn trying to make this sound that was in my head and Blaq Jerzee, who's a great producer, really translated it well," Efya says of the collaboration.

KILLER KAU 'KATALIYA'

South African artist Killer Kau recently shared visuals for his single "Kataliya." In the video, Killer Kau performs his antics for the titular character Kataliya who is noticeably not moved. That comical scene is intercut with performance scenes in the hood in which Killer Kau is joined by a group of dancers for a showdown as the masses look on. In the song, Killer Kau's baritone blends with production that's predominantly amapiano with an overt kwaito influence. "Kataliya" is a song from Killer Kau's 2019 EP After School.

Interview
Photo by Austin Malema.

Interview: Sauti Sol's New Album 'Midnight Train' Is a Jubilant Gift for Turbulent Times

We speak to the Kenyan Afro-pop sensations about their latest album, their evolution as artists and Black Lives Matter.

Sauti Sol recently dropped their fifth studio album and it is a jubilant gift for the undeniably turbulent times the world finds itself experiencing. Midnight Train is a rich and uplifting 13-tack album with standout tracks in "Suzanna," "Nenda Lote," "Sober," and "Brighter Days," which featured the prolific Soweto Gospel Choir and was the first track to be released in the run-up to the album launch.

The album is the Kenyan Afro-pop sensations' first under Universal Music Africa, following a major recording deal they signed earlier this year. Midnight Train, which explores sobriety, personal insecurities, love and hope, is testament to the group's evolution over the past few years.

At a time when the world is reeling from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as mss protests against racist establishments, the project is one that is soothing and provides some relief from the current reality.

And so we caught up with two of the Sauti Sol group members, Polycarp Otieno and Willis Austin Chimano, to talk about their latest album, the creative process behind it and their thoughts on Black Lives Matter.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Keep reading... Show less

