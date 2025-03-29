Like Mother, Like Daughter: Five Nigerian Matriarchs and the Daughters They Inspired

"Train up a child in the way that they should go, and when they are old, they won't depart from it" is one of the most quoted parenting verses in the Bible. Well, five Nigerian women in the entertainment, lifestyle, and health industries have taken this scripture to heart in their approach to motherhood. Today, their daughters walk similar paths of successful careers inspired by their examples.

Dora Akunyili and her daughters, Ijeoma Akunyili and Njideka Akunyili Crosby Late Dora Akunyili wore many hats before her demise in 2014 - pharmacist, professor, public servant, and politician. As the former Director-General of Nigeria's National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), she was revered for her fight against fake drugs and efforts to improve Nigeria's healthcare system. After her seven-year tenure at NAFDAC, she became the Minister of Information and Communication in 2008. She remains one of Nigeria's most beloved public servants. Her legacy continues through her daughters: Following her mother's path in healthcare, Ijeoma became a doctor of emergency medicine. This multi-award-winning health practitioner made history in 2023 as the first Black woman to become Jersey City Medical Center's Chief Medical Official. In 2024, she joined the Harvard Kennedy School Alumni Board. Meanwhile, Njideka Akunyili Crosby, the second daughter of Akunyili, has received several accolades as a visual artist and is considered one of Nigeria's most valuable artists. In 2018, she set a record for the most expensive Nigerian art auction when her artwork, Bush Babies , sold at Sotheby's for about $3.4 million.

Mayen Adetiba and Kemi Adetiba While audiences across Nigeria enjoyed the classic drama series The Village Headmaster from the 60s to 80s, young Kemi Adetiba watched her mother, Mayen Adetiba, grace the screen as Lakunle Ojo's wife. Mayen briefly pursued journalism and broadcasting before studying electrical and civil engineering at New York University and Columbia University. She worked in the private sector as a principal partner, managing director, and board member of various companies, becoming a pioneer for women in STEM. Following her mother's example of excellence, Kemi Adetiba began as a radio presenter at one of Nigeria's top stations, Rhythm FM. After working as an on-air personality, she moved behind the scenes as a music video producer until her film directorial debut with The Wedding Party , a box office hit. This award-winning filmmaker is known for her writing, directing, and producing skills and for being the mastermind behind The King of Boys movie and TV series.

Iyabo Ojo and Priscilla Ojo Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo started acting in the late 90s and became one of the most famous Yoruba movie actresses. Her versatility and range have kept her from being typecast, earning her the reputation of an industry juggernaut among fans and colleagues. She is also known for her activism and advocacy for women's empowerment. In recent years, Ojo has starred in Shomax's reality series The Real Housewives of Lagos and become a TikTok sensation, connecting with younger audiences. Her daughter, Priscilla Ojo , followed in her footsteps as an award-winning child actress before evolving into one of Nigeria's prominent Gen Z personalities driving influencer culture. With over three million Instagram followers, she has collaborated with international brands, including Netflix and Visa. Priscilla also owns and runs Priscys Closet and PriscyLuxe; fashion stores initially managed with her mother's help until she was old enough to take the reins.

Lynda Ndukwe and Hilda Baci In 2023, Hilda Baci broke the Guinness World Record for marathon cooking, having cooked for 93 hours and 11 minutes. The Nigerian restauranteur credits her mother, Lynda Ndukwe, for inspiring her culinary career. Throughout her childhood and teenage years, Baci assisted in her mother's restaurant, taking on multiple roles, including sous chef and waitress. With over five million social media followers, Baci is a brand ambassador for several companies, including detergent company Viva and culinary products manufacturer Gino. She trains aspiring chefs through online cooking classes while running her restaurant, My Food by Hilda. Meanwhile, Ndukwe has expanded her restaurant, Calabar Pot , with new locations in Lagos and Abuja.