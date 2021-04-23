heat of the week
The 11 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Sarkodie, Boity, Zlatan x Davido, Mr JazziQ, Joeboy x Kwesi Arthur, Crayon x Rema and more.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Sarkodie 'No Fugazy'

Ghanaian top rapper Sarkodie comes through with rthe new single and music video for "No Fugazy." The new track sees Sark going in with his signature non-stop flow over an addictive afro-fusion beat produced by Rexxie. 'Fugazy' means a fake or someone that's not authentic, so Sarkodie is saying he's the opposite here: he's as real as they come. Sarkodie has announced that his new album, No Pressure, will be dropping July 9.

Boity '018's Finest' ft. Maglera Doe Boy, Ginger Trill

South African rapper Boity finally shared the visuals for her latest single "018's Finest" featuring Maglera Doe Boy and Ginger Trill. The single comes off Boity's EP 4463, which dropped last December. Marked as a fan favourite "018's Finest" borrows from Boity's hometown dialing code. The 31-year-old rapper hails from Potchefstroom, affectionately known as Potch, a quaint town in South Africa's North West province. The music video highlights the lesser known aspects of hip-hop culture in the otherwise sleepy town.

Zlatan x Davido x Mayorkun 'Cho Cho'

Nigerian artist Zlatan has officially dropped his new dance single "Cho Cho" which features Davido and Mayorkun. "Cho Cho" is a fast, upbeat single produced by P.Prime that is best listened to on your feet. The song is composed with rhythmic tones from West African percussion wind instruments. Davido's verse is as powerful as the song's bass — and Mayorkun and Zlatan's verses make this a high energy track.

Crayon 'Too Correct' ft. Rema

Nigeria's Crayon has released the visuals for his hit single "Too Correct" featuring Rema. The single comes off Crayon's critically-acclaimed Twelve A.M EP. The "Too Correct" music video is stunning and merges class with sexiness effortlessly. That visual approach is fitting for the upbeat single, which is built on distinct amapiano keys. In the clip, Crayon and Rema are placed in a cabaret style set before being taken from a flirty and fun backstage setting to a round performance stage. Read our new interview with Crayon here.

Joeboy 'Door' ft. Kwesi Arthur

Nigerian artist Joeboy has recently dropped the remix to his single "Door" as well as the music video. He recruits Ghanaian artist Kwesi Arthur on both the remix as well as the accompanying visuals for the track. The music video was directed by Andy Madjitey and was shot in Ghana. The opening scene of the music video is of Joeboy, a lovestruck young man perched outside of his love interest's house in the hopes that he can meet with her—much to the horror of her mother.

Wayne Snow 'Seventy'

Nigerian-rooted, Berlin-based Wayne Snow has shared the stunning new music video and single for "Seventy," a slow-burning song about persevering through life's obstacles. The accompanying music video, directed by Travys Owen, was shot in South Africa and is described by Snow as "an incarnation of my vision of Afrofuturism and my wish to evoke the raw beauty of my homeland."

Chimurenga Renaissance x King Britt 'Zimbabwe' ft. Nadine Stoddart

Chimurenga Renaissance has returned with a new single titled ''Zimbabwe". The Chimurenga Renaissance duo, made up of Tendai 'Baba' Maraire and Hussein Kalonji, have partnered with producer King Britt and added sultry vocals from Nadine Stoddart. The single pays homage to Dumisani Maraire, Tendai 'Baba' Maraire's father.

Mr JazziQ 'Party With The English'

Mr JazziQ, South Africa's amapiano maestro and half of JazziDisciples, has shared his latest beat-pumping album Party With The English. The ten-track album features amapiano music's finest artists and vocalists — Lady Du, Kabza Da Small, Boohle, Mpura, The Majesties, Reece Madlisa and more. Mr JazziQ has set his sights on dominating the international music scene with Party With The English.

Rouge 'W.A.G' ft. Sarkodie, Youssoupha

In her latest single, South African rapper Rouge sends out a message to her competition—they aren't on the same level as her. She raps, "We ain't in the same WhatsApp group/ We don't even have the same interests/ We don't even like the same things/ we don't pin the same pic on Pinterest" in the song's hook. "W.A.G", an acronym for "WhatsApp Group" is a showcase of raps from rappers from different regions of the world—something we could do more of.

Tomi Thomas 'Again'

Nigeria's Tomi Thomas shares an airy afropop production with his latest single "Again." The song, which was produced by Matthew Sean Allen and James Steed (who worked on Cardi B's "Up"), follows Thomas as he sings about a love that makes him feel like he's floating. Get into it above.

DJ K.O 'Jejely'

Ghana's DJ K.O is one of the latest producer's to take a shot at blending amapiano and afrobeats in his newest single "Jejely" featuring Nigerian-American Tobby Drillz. DJ K.O is readying the release of Amapiano (Vol.1), EP, which aims to showcase his own take on the buzzing South African sound. "Jejely" is the first single off that upcoming project.

