The 9 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Nasty C 'Palm Trees'
South African rapper, Nasty C has released a hot new video for "Palm Trees". The single comes off his eagerly anticipated album Zulu Man With Some Power which drops at the end of August on Def Jam Recordings and Universal Music Group Africa. "Palm Trees" is just over two minutes long but its visuals will linger for longer. The high quality video flashes high energy neon visuals fitting for the upbeat track. Creatively led by South African Karl Lewis, who has directed adverts for BMW and Toya DeLazy's afrorave song "Funani", the video is simply crisp and clean.
2Baba ft Wizkid 'Opo'
Wizkid and 2Baba share the music video for their 2019 single "Opo." The colorful music video, directed by Clarence Peters, captures the two artists and a group of sharply dressed dancers in an all-white space. The celebratory song is an ode to the beauty of African women. The song was featured on 2Baba's latest album Warriors, which dropped earlier this year.
Rvdical The Kid 'NASA' ft. Amaarae
Amaarae connects with Beninese-Ghanaian producer Rvdical The Kid for the spacey and hypnotic new single "Nasa," taken from his upcoming sophomore EP Little Planet.
Adekunle Gold, Nailah Blackman 'AG Baby'
Adekunle Gold shares the new futuristic music video for"AG Baby," which was shot in Houston. The single features singer Nailah Blackman on the hook, and a pulsating, dance-worthy beat. Production is from TMXO.
Saronde 'Firewood' feat. Idd Aziz
Beating Heart Music label founders and duo Saronde team up for the uplifting new track "Firewood," featuring Idd Aziz. The funk guitar-led song samples 1950s Kikuyu all female a capella vocals. Get into it above.
Afel Bocoum 'Dakamana'
Malian artist and former Ali Farka Touré bandmate Afel Bocoum shares the alluring single "Dakamana." His upcoming Lindé, executive produced by Damon Albarn & World Circuit's Nick Gold will feature guest performances by Tony Allen, Joan as Police Woman and more.
Boj 'Abracadabra' ft. Davido & Mr Eazi
Boj comes through with a banger in the shape of "Abracadabra" featuring the star power of Davido and Mr Eazi. You'll have this one on repeat for a long while.
Blaq Pages x Soko7 x Nick & Navi 'Whistle N Whine'
R&B twin duo Nick & Navi connect with Ghana's Blaq Pages and Zimbabwe-born Soko7 for this party-starter dancehall jam "Whistle N Whine." Get into it above.
AKA 'Monuments' ft. Yanga Chief, Grandmaster Ready D
AKA's "Monuments" music video is the #stayathome content you need in your life. Supa Mega's latest music video is an inside look at how the star spends his day during the current lockdown. The single is part of a series of releases along with "Cross My Heart" and "Energy", which all will be part of his upcoming project.
