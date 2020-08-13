heat of the week
Audio
OkayAfrica
Aug. 13, 2020 05:22PM EST
(Youtube)

Still from 2Baba and Wizkid's "Opo"

The 9 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring 2Baba x Wizkid, Nasty C, Amaarae, Boj x Davido x Mr Eazi, and more.

Every week, we highlight the cream of the crop in music through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Check out all of OkayAfrica's playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Nasty C 'Palm Trees'

South African rapper, Nasty C has released a hot new video for "Palm Trees". The single comes off his eagerly anticipated album Zulu Man With Some Power which drops at the end of August on Def Jam Recordings and Universal Music Group Africa. "Palm Trees" is just over two minutes long but its visuals will linger for longer. The high quality video flashes high energy neon visuals fitting for the upbeat track. Creatively led by South African Karl Lewis, who has directed adverts for BMW and Toya DeLazy's afrorave song "Funani", the video is simply crisp and clean.

Find out more

2Baba ft Wizkid 'Opo'

Wizkid and 2Baba share the music video for their 2019 single "Opo." The colorful music video, directed by Clarence Peters, captures the two artists and a group of sharply dressed dancers in an all-white space. The celebratory song is an ode to the beauty of African women. The song was featured on 2Baba's latest album Warriors, which dropped earlier this year.

Find out more

Rvdical The Kid 'NASA' ft. Amaarae

Amaarae connects with Beninese-Ghanaian producer Rvdical The Kid for the spacey and hypnotic new single "Nasa," taken from his upcoming sophomore EP Little Planet.

Find out more

Adekunle Gold, Nailah Blackman 'AG Baby'

Adekunle Gold shares the new futuristic music video for"AG Baby," which was shot in Houston. The single features singer Nailah Blackman on the hook, and a pulsating, dance-worthy beat. Production is from TMXO.

Find out more

Saronde 'Firewood' feat. Idd Aziz

Beating Heart Music label founders and duo Saronde team up for the uplifting new track "Firewood," featuring Idd Aziz. The funk guitar-led song samples 1950s Kikuyu all female a capella vocals. Get into it above.

Find out more

Afel Bocoum 'Dakamana'

Malian artist and former Ali Farka Touré bandmate Afel Bocoum shares the alluring single "Dakamana." His upcoming Lindé, executive produced by Damon Albarn & World Circuit's Nick Gold will feature guest performances by Tony Allen, Joan as Police Woman and more.

Find out more

Boj 'Abracadabra' ft. Davido & Mr Eazi

Boj comes through with a banger in the shape of "Abracadabra" featuring the star power of Davido and Mr Eazi. You'll have this one on repeat for a long while.

Find out more

Blaq Pages x Soko7 x Nick & Navi 'Whistle N Whine'

R&B twin duo Nick & Navi connect with Ghana's Blaq Pages and Zimbabwe-born Soko7 for this party-starter dancehall jam "Whistle N Whine." Get into it above.

Find out more

AKA 'Monuments' ft. Yanga Chief, Grandmaster Ready D

AKA's "Monuments" music video is the #stayathome content you need in your life. Supa Mega's latest music video is an inside look at how the star spends his day during the current lockdown. The single is part of a series of releases along with "Cross My Heart" and "Energy", which all will be part of his upcoming project.

Find out more

Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.


From Your Site Articles
african music african songs heat of the week
Popular
Photo by ANNIE RISEMBERG/AFP via Getty Images

Protests Continue In Mali as Demonstrators Demand the Removal of President Keïta

Current demonstrations are considered the largest in Mali in years.

Protestors have returned to the streets of Bamako, Mali to demand the ousting of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta.

Demonstrations began in mid-July when Malians—under the banner of the opposition group, the June 5th Movement—demonstrated against a deepening financial crisis, government corruption and conflict stemming from the ongoing separatist movement in the country. Lethal force was used against protesters, resulting in the death of 11 people in clashes with security forces in July, Al Jazeera reports.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

6 South African Rap Albums and EPs to Stream Right Now

Stream these new South African releases for a dose of nothing but beats and rhymes.