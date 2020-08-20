The 7 Songs You Need to Hear This Week
Featuring Burna Boy, A-Reece, Jeune Lio x Magasco, Cuppy x Rema x Rayvanny, and more
Every week, we highlight the cream of the crop in music through our best music of the week column.
Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.
Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
Check out all of OkayAfrica's playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.
Burna Boy 'Twice As Tall'
Burna Boy's Twice As Tall album is finally here. The 15-track album is the official follow-up to the critically-acclaimed and Grammy-nominated African Giant which dropped last year. Twice As Tall features a number of musical heavyweights and talents namely Senegalese musician Youssou N'Dour, Kenyan Afro-pop sensation Sauti Sol, British-Nigerian grime rapper Stormzy, Coldplay's Chris Martin and American hip-hop trio Naughty By Nature. The project was produced by none other than Diddy, Mama Burna (Bosede Ogulu) and Burna Boy himself.
A-Reece-'Residual Self Image'
A-Reece has finally released new music. It turns out, it's a single. One that features Reece's frequent collaborator, the R&B/soul singer Ayanda Jiya. "Re$idual $elf Image" is produced by Reece's long-time producer Mash Beatz. For the first two minutes of the song, Reece raps over Mash's keys and a bass line after a hook in which he's assisted by Ayanda Jiya.
Bab L' Bluz 'Ila Mata'
Bab L' Bluz, translated as "The Door of the Blues," is a Moroccan-French group created in 2018 in Marrakech. Get to know their psychedelic Gnawa blues style in their single "Ila Mata" above, taken from their recent album Nayda!
Jeune Lio 'MY LOVE' feat. Magasco
Here's a Cameroonian banger from Abidjan-based DJ and creative director Jeune Lio. The mid-tempo, afro-fusion leaning "My Love" features fellow Cameroonian hitmaker Magasco. Get into it above, you'll be replaying this one.
Cuppy 'Jollof On The Jet' ft. Rema & Rayvanny
London-based Nigerian DJ Cuppy connects with Rema and Tanzania's Rayvanny for a highly-addictive single in the form of "Jollof on the Jet." The track leads Cuppy's upcoming album, Original Copy, which is due Friday, August 21 and will also feature Julian Marley, Wylef Jean, Teni, Ms Banks, Darkoo and more. Cuppy is also the host of Apple's new Africa Now Radio show.
Vigro Deep 'Rise of A Baby Boy'
Pretoria's youngest amapiano export, Vigro Deep has released his much-awaited 19-track album Rise of Baby Boy which is the latest offering from his Baby Boy series of albums—he has previously released career defining EP Road to Baby Boy II, followed by Baby Boy 2 Reloaded and Baby Boy III within months of each other in 2019. This latest offering features vocalists Bucie, Rethabile, Khumz, Khama Billiat and Sax.
OWO 'THINK YOU ARE'
Nigerian-American singer OWO comes through with the striking "Think You Are," produced by Big H. The single pairs pop vocal melodies with subtle afro-fusion-inspired beat work for a captivating new tune. Get into it above.
