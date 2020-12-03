The 8 Songs You Need to Hear This Week
Featuring Femi & Made Kuti, DJ Lag x DJ Tira, Kizz Daniel, Sho Madjozi, James BKS and more.
Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
Check out all of OkayAfrica's playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.
Femi & Make Kuti 'Pà Pá Pà' + 'Your Enemy'
Femi and Made Kuti announced their joint 2-album project Legacy + is sure to be an exciting one. The political and social messages continue to ring loud through tracks like Made's "Your Enemy" (off of his album For(e)ward), a modern afrobeat sound transformed into an urgent call for justice, Femi's "Pà Pá Pà," a rallying cry to Nigerians against the dishonesty local politicians have normalized within the country.
DJ Lag x DJ Tira 'Siyagroova'
It's been quite the week for South Africa's DJ Lag. He released "Siyagroova," alongside fellow SA hitmaker DJ Tira, after days of loud talk about American DJ Megan Ryte and wil.i.am steealing DJ Lag's beat. The issue came after Ryte released her new song "Culture" which also features A$AP Ferg. Accusations gained traction after many South African fans compared "Culture" to DJ Lag's "Ice drop" which was released in 2016 from his self-titled EP. Many more have also remarked on the apparent similarities in the music videos. Will.i.am eventually posted a shallow apology video for failing to credit DJ Lag.
Kizz Daniel 'Boys Are Bad'
Nigerian artist Kizz Daniel has dropped the sexy visuals for his hit single "Boys Are Bad" which features on his third studio album, King of Love. The Afropop hitmaker recently shared news of the vibrant song's visuals on social media. The brief but undeniably alluring music video is treated with an array of mellow colours which collectively set the tone for a laid-back atmosphere.
James BKS 'No Unga Bunga'
French-born Cameroonian producer James BKS drops 'No Unga Bunga' and its music video. The new track, featuring The New Breed Gang, pays homage to the artist's late father and legendary musician, Manu Dibango. This is the artist's third track to be released under Idris Elba's record label, 7 Wallace.
Joe Kingston 'COLLER'
France-based Beninese rapper Joe Kingston comes through with a seductive and smooth new single in the shape of "Coller." The romantic track sees Kingston professing his feelings of love and affection over a winding afro-fusion-inspired beat by Ransom Beats. Get into it above.
Sho Madjozi 'Jamani'
Sho Madjozi has released her latest mixtape titled What A Life. This is the second official release from the artist following her wildly successful 2018 debut album, Limpopo Champions League. The South African "John Cena" hitmaker has come back with a banging nine-track project. Sho Madjozi's What A Life which is a compilation of bangers with some of her own favourite South African artists. Manu WorldStar, Dr Thomas Chauke, Makhadzi, DJ Mfundhisi, Sunglen Chabalala and Russian Army feature on the mixtape. This mixtape drops just a few months after Sho Madjozi signed a major deal with American record label, Epic Records.
Jeriq ft. Phyno 'Remember' Remix
Here's a strong link-up from Jeriq and Phyno who combine for the remix of "Remember," off the recently released Hood Boy Dreams EP. The ear-catching new Igbo rap track sees the rising Jeriq connecting with the 'King of the East' and comes accompanied by a new TG Omori-directed music video. Check it out above.
Ommy Dimpoz 'Dede' ft. DJ Tira, Dladla & Prince Bulo
Tanzanian artist Ommy Dimpoz has dropped his latest track "Dede" featuring South African musicians DJ Tira, gqom artist Dladla Mshunqisi and Prince Bulo. The vibrant track is an interesting mixture of a contemporary Tanzanian soundscape and a strong South African dance music flavour.
