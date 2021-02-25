heat of the month
The 8 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month (February)

Featuring Davido, Teni, Joeboy, Mr Eazi, Tems, Burna Boy, Femi Kuti and more.

Here are the best, and most noteworthy, Nigerian tracks we had on repeat this month.

Follow our NAIJA HITS playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Davido 'The Best' ft. Mayorkun

DMW boss and Nigerian superstar Davido's cup doesn't seem to run dry. The star has gifted fans with an upbeat, action-packed music video to match the equally energetic "The Best," featuring Mayorkun, off of his much loved third studio album A Better Time. Directed by Dammy Twitch, the fun music video follows a storyline similar to that of childhood fan favorite flick, The Karate Kid.

Find out more

Mr Eazi 'E Be Mad'

Mr Eazi has released his latest EP Something Else. While Mr Eazi describes this project as "the calm before the storm", the multi-talented musician does not disappoint. Something Else follows Mr Eazi's lead track "The Don" which was released last month. The second single, "E Be Mad,'' produced by Kel P and Jaylon, combines elements of classic Ghanaian highlife music with Mr Eazi's sonorous tenor to create a song he dedicates to "everyone who's in a long relationship and wants to take it further."

Find out more

Joeboy 'Focus'

Nigerian Afro-pop star Joeboy has released his long-awaited debut album Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic. The 14-track project is the official follow-up to the young artist's debut Love & Light EP which dropped in 2019. While no additional artists feature on the album, it is nonetheless an impressive body of work with several bangers to have stuck on repeat.

Find out more

Bankulli & Not3s 'Foreign'

Nigerian Afropop manager-turned-singer Bankulli is back this year with a fire track and accompanying visuals featuring Not3s, and we urge you to take note. On his second go at being center stage, Bankulli (who got a Grammy nod for his work on Beyoncé's Lion King: The Gift) recruited British-Nigerian Afroswing crooner Not3s to add his golden touch to the track. The latest and snappy single "Foreign" is sure to appease fans with it's stylish and catchy vibe, and equally as pleasant visuals to match.

Find out more

Tems 'The Key'

Nigerian songstress Tems has released the new visuals for her track "The Key" which features on her 2020 For Broken Ears EP. Directed by UAX, the music video is the artist's first visual production for this year and showcases her daring cinematic concepts.

Find out more

TENI 'FOR YOU' ft. Davido

Nigerian singer and songwriter Teni shines in her latest music video "For You" featuring fellow Nigerian star Davido. "For You", which is centered on a prison escape, sees Davido and Teni teaming up for a thrilling visual escapade. The "For You" music video starts of with Teni behind bars and comically relays the love story that lead to her re-arrest. Davido plays the lover who visits her and breaks her out of jail but the freedom lasts for a short while.

Find out more

Femi Kuti 'As We Struggle Everyday'

Femi and Made Kuti have released their highly-anticipated two-album project, Legacy +, and we're in love. The innovative package includes one solo album from each artist, with Femi giving fans Stop The Hate and Made sharing For(e)ward. In celebration of the joint release, Femi has gifted fans with music videos for tracks "Stop The Hate" and "As We Struggle Everyday," both directed by Optimus Dammy with illustrations by Kiki Picasso.

Find out more

Burna Boy 'Onyeka'

Nigerian artist, Burna Boy, has come through big time with his latest music video for "Onyeka". The highly anticipated music video dropped over the weekend and does not disappoint. "Onyeka" is the fifth music video to drop from the Grammy-nominated album Twice As Tall which was released in August last year.

Find out more

Follow our NAIJA HITS playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.


