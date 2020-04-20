heat of the month
Audio
OkayAfrica
Apr. 20, 2020 11:09AM EST
Image courtesy of C Natty/emPawa

C Natty.

The 10 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month (April)

Featuring Burna Boy x Buju, Teni, C Natty, Simi, Oxlade, Odunsi x Tems and more.

Here are the best tracks that came out of the buzzing Nigerian scene in April.

Follow our NAIJA HITS playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.


Buju ft. Burna Boy 'Lenu' Remix

Buju dropped the remix of his hit single "Lenu" which was released back in 2019. The up-and-coming African-fusion artist recruited Burna Boy to deliver the an alternative version to the song that has been awaited by his fans. The two acts make for a breezy collaboration, building on the multi-layered sound of the original track. Burna adds to the song by delivering a high-energy final verse.

Teni & DJ Neptune 'Isolate'

Teni returned with a new EP to get us through the quarantine. The project is a collaboration with Nigeria's DJ Neptune. The artist released the Quarantine Playlist EP which sees her playing out different stages of being in quarantine and talking about the strains of being on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Quarantine Playlist EP opens with the reflective, "Morning" before jumping into songs aptly titled "Isolation" and "Lockdown." The four-track EP is mostly mid-tempo and includes production from Tempoe, P. Prime and Dëra.

C Natty 'Ojah'

C Natty arrived in style with his new single "Ojah." The track, which was the first release from Mr Eazi's new group of #emPawa30 artists, sees the Nigerian artist delivering a highly-infectious and grooving concoction over jazz-leaning afrobeats produced by Killertunes. The music video for "Ojah" is equally as stunning and follows the story of someone who doesn't take others' advice.

Oxlade 'Away'

Oxlade has dropped the visuals to his recent song titled "Away," the first track on his recent six-track Oxygene EP which he released at the end of last month. The TG Omori-directed music video is just as vibrant as the fusion of Afro-pop, highlife and R&B elements which all work together to make the track so infectious.

Simi 'Duduke'

Simi is back with her first official solo track of the year titled "Duduke," the latest track to be released under Simi's own record label, Studio Brat."Duduke" is a classic mid-tempo afrobeats number with just enough bounce to get you onto the dancefloor. Produced by the talented Oscar, the mellow track is essentially an onomatopoeic play on the sound the artist's heart makes when she thinks about her love interest. Both the stringed instrumentals and varied drums make for an undeniably infectious rhythm—a no-doubt signature Simi track.

Joeboy 'Call'

Buzzing Nigerian artist Joeboy releases his latest single "Call." It's the first single from the artist's upcoming debut album. "Call" is a catchy love song, featuring production from Dera. "Call" introduces a darker, more urgent edge to Joeboy's sound," reads a press release. The artist also shared about the song's experimental music video: "the song's video further positions Joeboy as a star to watch, as he shines in a dystopian, sci-fi love story directed by TG Omori.

Tekno 'Kata'

Nigerian artist Tekno is back with his second single of the year, "Kata." The heavyweight artist and producer delivers a melodic track that sees him singing about his devotion to his lover over drum-filled production from Phantom. The track features subdued vocals from. the artist, and a beat that's easy to move along to.

Phyno 'Oso Ga Eme'

Phyno is back with his latest, "Osa Ga Eme," the latest single from his fourth studio album Deal With It. The track is a gritty banger, with a catchy hook that sees the MC delivering rapid rhymes in his native Igbo. The energetic music video features several hip-hop dancers who deliver standout performances as they move along to the songs lyrics. The video was directed by Unlimited LA.

Odunsi (The Engine) 'Decided' feat. Tems

New school Nigerians Odunsi (The Engine) and Tems connect for this wavy new collaboration "Decided." "The song is for anyone that is battling with anything in their lives and dealing with loads of anxiety," Odunsi mentions, "it's about fighting death in sleep." Get into it above.

Ladipoe 'Know You' feat. Simi

Nigeria's Ladipoe and Simi connect for "Know You," a soothing and light head-nodder about loving someone you might not know that well.

Follow our NAIJA HITS playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.


nigeria nigerian music afrobeats afrobeat afro-fusion heat of the month
